Status of Robert Williams entering 2022 NBA playoffs

Boston Celtics fans received positive news from head coach Ime Udoka regarding Robert Williams’ injury, but they will need to win plenty of games for him to take the floor during the NBA playoffs.

Williams tore his meniscus against the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 27th and missed the rest of the regular season. Williams is in his fourth season in the NBA and was having his best year as a pro. In 61 games, he averaged 10.0 points and 9.6 rebounds per game this year and is an excellent defender.

Robert Williams injury updates

Williams underwent surgery to repair the knee injury, and Udoka said the timeline is approximately 4-6 weeks before he can return to the floor. He said the Celtics are going into the postseason with the mindset Williams will be unavailable during the first round, and it will likely depend on how far the Celtics get into the playoffs and how quickly he recovers from his first surgery whether he returns to the team this season.