Status of Zion Williamson entering 2022 NBA playoffs

The storyline of the Zion Williamson injury has gone on for a while, and it remains to be seen whether the New Orleans Pelicans will have their star available to them during the NBA playoffs.

Williamson has not taken the floor at all in his third NBA season as he recovers from a right foot injury. The former No. 1 overall draft pick scored 27 points per game over 61 games in the 2020-21 season.

Zion Williamson injury updates

Williamson has been cleared for basketball activities, though there is no timetable for him to return to the floor. He participated in a pregame scrimmage late in the regular season, but the team still have him listed as out indefinitely. Williamson’s stepdad Lee Anderson said he still expects Williamson to play this season. Williamson’s injury timeline has certainly been hard to follow, and it’s anyone’s guess if he will be available for the Pelicans as they get set for a spot in the play-in tournament.