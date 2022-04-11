Status of Ja Morant entering 2022 NBA playoffs

The Memphis Grizzlies have been the breakout team this season behind star point guard Ja Morant, who has been able to power through some nagging injuries to help the team secure the No. 2 seed in the West.

Morant has been one of the best scorers in the league this season, averaging 27.4 points per game. The guard missed significant time with a knee injury, but did return to the floor in the second-to-last game of the season. He dropped 21 points in 27 minutes against the Pelicans in his return.

Ja Morant injury updates

For now, it appears Morant will be healthy for the playoffs. The Grizzlies won’t play until Saturday or Sunday, so the guard has plenty of time to bring his knee up to speed and play the 35-40 minutes he’s expected to in the postseason. Morant has had a few knee issues this season, so the injury is worth monitoring throughout the playoffs.