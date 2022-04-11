Status of Stephen Curry entering 2022 NBA playoffs

The Golden State Warriors were able to find their championship mojo this season as the trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green eventually returned to the floor together. However, they were incomplete as a trio far too often as all three players missed time dealing with injuries. Curry is the one who is sidelined at the moment. He’s been dealing with a toe issue since mid-March and was shut down for the final five games when the Warriors re-evaluated him.

Stephen Curry injury updates

Golden State won’t play a game until at least Saturday, which means there will surely be an update on Curry before that time. The Warriors didn’t rule him out for the season, so he is expected to be back with the team at some point. It looks like he could miss a few games in this first series and if the Warriors are winning without him, the team might keep holding him out to allow for a truly full recovery.