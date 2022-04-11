Status of Lonzo Ball entering 2022 NBA playoffs

The Chicago Bulls will be without their leading assist man Lonzo Ball for the postseason as he has been recovering from an injury suffered in mid-January. He went down on January 14th when he tore the meniscus in his left knee in a loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Ball is in his fifth season as a pro and first with the Bulls. In 35 games, he scored 13 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game with Chicago this year before he went down with the injury.

Lonzo Ball injury updates

There was hope Ball could return to the team at some point during the regular season and be available for the playoff run, but this will be a big loss to the Bulls chances at pulling off an upset or two in the Eastern Conference. Ball had a few setbacks in his recovery and should have plenty of time to get ready for the start of next season.