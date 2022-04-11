Status of John Collins entering 2022 NBA playoffs

The Atlanta Hawks are in the play-in tournament in the Eastern Conference playoffs, and it remains to be seen whether they will have power forward John Collins available at any point of the postseason as he recovers from a pair of injuries. He is dealing with a sprained foot and sprained finger.

Collins is in his fifth season as a professional, all of which were with the Hawks. He ranks second on the team in points (16.2) and rebounds (7.8) per game but has not taken the floor since March 11th. He had missed six games in a row prior to then with the same injuries.

John Collins injury updates

Later in the regular season, Atlanta head coach Nate McMillan said there is no timetable for Collins’ return, though he had returned for full-court running and shooting during practice. Collins is obviously a major part of this team, and it could depend on if the Hawks advance out of the play-in tournament. If they do, he would certainly be a key addition to the roster as they look to cause chaos in the Eastern Conference.