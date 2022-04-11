Status of Jarrett Allen entering 2022 NBA playoffs

The Cleveland Cavaliers rose to prominence in the East this season in an unexpected way. The team was even in contention for the No. 1 seed at one point before struggling to close out the season. One of the reasons for those struggles was the injury to Jarrett Allen, who had blossomed into a big role as the team’s starting center. Allen is out with a finger injury but did take part in pregame warmups ahead of the regular season finale.

Jarrett Allen injury updates

According to reports, pain tolerance is the issue for Allen. The center averaged 16.1 points and 10.8 rebounds per game this season, so the Cavaliers clearly miss his production. The team is in the 7-8 play-in game, so there’s a chance Allen could come back if the Cavaliers lose and need to win the second play-in game to get into the playoffs. The center seems close to returning given his recent participation in warmups.