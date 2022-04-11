Atlanta Dream draft G Rhyne Howard with No. 1 pick in 2022 WNBA Draft

The Atlanta Dream selected former University of Kentucky standout Rhyne Howard with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft. Howard came into this month’s draft projected as the top player in the class.

Rhyne Howard Scouting Report

Howard is a dynamic point guard, who cannot only get others involved, but also create her own shot. The 6-foot-2 guard can score at all three levels, which makes her lethal and tough to defend. She’s been touted as the best player in this draft class, let alone the best guard and can come in Year 1 to make an impact.

Notable career statistics, accomplishments

This past season, the former Kentucky star was named a Wooden Award All-America for the third consecutive year. Howard was also a consensus first-team All-American by multiple organizations (WBCA, the Associated Press, Wooden Award, and USBWA). She’s also been named SEC Player of the Year during her time at the University of Kentucky and was the conference’s Freshman of the Year in 2018-19.

In her last season at Kentucky, Howard averaged 20.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. It was the second-straight season that she averaged more than 20 points and seven rebounds per game. Howard also shot 44.1% from the field and 38.3% from three-point range on 5.9 attempts per game.