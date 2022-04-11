Indiana Fever draft F NaLyssa Smith with No. 2 pick

The Indiana Fever selected former Baylor standout NaLyssa Smith with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft. Smith is one of the best front-court players in the WNBA draft after a stellar collegiate career in Waco, TX.

NaLyssa Smith Scouting Report

Smith, just like Rhyne Howard, is someone who can come in Year 1 and make an immediate impact. The star power forward can be a factor in the low post both on offense and defense. The 6-foot-4 forward skies for rebounds and can get out in the transition, which makes her a tough cover.

Notable career statistics

After an incredible senior season, where she averaged 22.1 points and 11.5 rebounds per game, Smith won her second consecutive Katrina McClain Award. The award each season goes to the best forward in the country. Smith was also named to numerous All-American teams for her play this season, which includes a second-team nomination.