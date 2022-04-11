Washington Mystics draft C Shakira Austin with No. 3 pick

The Washington Mystics selected former Ole Miss star Shakira Austin with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft. Austin is one of the top front-court players in this year’s draft class, alongside the likes of NaLyssa Smith.

Shakira Austin scouting report

Austin is not your prototypical center coming out of college and into the WNBA. While she’s a significant factor on the defensive end with her rebounding, Austin can put the ball on the floor and be a scorer. The 6-foot-5 center can step away from the basket and make a jump shot, but also finish inside the post.

Notable career statistics

Austin started out her collegiate career at the University of Maryland, spending two years at College Park, Md., before wrapping up her career at Ole Miss. This past season, the 6-foot-5 center was named to her second consecutive first-team All-SEC. Austin was also named to multiple All-American teams as an honorable mention. She averaged 15.2 points and nine rebounds per game and was named a top-10 finalist for the Lisa Leslie Award.