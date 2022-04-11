Las Vegas Aces draft guard Kierstan Bell with No. 11 pick

If you’re getting picked in the first round of the WNBA Draft from Florida Gulf Coast University, you’re likely a special player that’s had an outstanding college career. And that’s the case for Ohio State transfer Kierstan Bell, who is on the way to the Las Vegas Aces with the No. 11 overall pick.

Kierstan Bell scouting report

In short, Bell is a walking 6’1 bucket from inside the three-point arc. She averaged 23.5 points game her senior year while starting 21 contests and leading the Eagles to the NCAA Tournament. Add in 7.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per outing, and you’ve got a complete player that will likely need to improve her long range shooting to reach her ceiling.

Bell shot just 28.8% from downtown last year, which is pretty poor for a player taking a massive 9.4 threes per game.

Notable career statistics, accomplishments

The best player in FGCU history by quite a margin, the Eagles went 30-3 last season and knocked of Virginia Tech in a 5-12 game in the NCAA Tournament before falling to Maryland. The Becky Hammon Award winner as the nation’s best player from a mid-major conference, Bell was also a finalist for the Ann Meyers-Drysdale Award as the best guard in the country, and was the A-Sun Player of The Year.