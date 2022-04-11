Indiana Fever draft PG Destanni Henderson with No. 20 pick in 2022 WNBA Draft

The Indiana Fever have selected South Carolina point guard Destanni Henderson with the No. 20 pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft. Just over a week after helping lead the Gamecocks to a national title, the Fort Myers, FL, native has now found her home in the WNBA.

Destanni Henderson scouting report

Henderson came up huge for South Carolina in the NCAA Tournament and her performance in the pressure cooker of the Final Four boosted her stock among talent evaluators. She led the Gamecocks with 26 points in the national championship game against UConn and did a good job containing Paige Bueckers on the defensive end of the floor.

Hovering around 40% shooting for her entire collegiate career, she’ll have to work on being more consistent on the offensive end as well as combatting potential height mismatches at 5’7”.

Notable career statistics, accomplishments

Henderson earned First Team All-SEC honors as a senior this past season, averaging 11.3 points and 3.9 assists per game. Her junior campaign the year prior was statistically better, as she put up 12.2 points, five assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game.