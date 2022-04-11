Atlanta Dream draft F Naz Hillmon with No. 15 pick

The Atlanta Dream have selected Michigan forward Naz Hillmon with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft. She entered tonight as a first-round projection and becomes the first Wolverine player to be selected in the draft since 2005.

Naz Hillmon scouting report

At 6’2”, Hillmon was tenacious on both ends of the floor and did most of her work in the paint. She was a monster fighting for rebounds, averaging 11.4 per game as a junior and 9.6 this past season as a senior. She’ll have to work on her midrange shot in the pros as well as adjust to not having a size advantage over most opponents as she did in college,

Notable career statistics, accomplishments

Through four years in Ann Arbor, Hillmon established herself as one of the most accomplished players in Michigan basketball history. She became the first player — man or woman — in UM history to achieve 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds for their collegiate career.

Averaging 21 points and 9.6 rebounds as a senior this past season, she led the Wolverines to the Elite Eight for the first time in program history and earned consensus All-American status for a second straight season.