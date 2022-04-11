New York Liberty draft F Lorela Cubaj with No. 18 pick

The New York Liberty have selected Georgia Tech forward Lorela Cubaj with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft. They acquired the pick from the Seattle Storm in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick. With that move, the two-time ACC Defensive Player of the Year will now get a chance to apply her craft at the professional level.

Lorela Cubaj scouting report

At 6’4”, the native of Italy best utilized her height and length to disrupt opposing offenses by guarding multiple positions on the floor. She thrived pulling down boards on the defensive end, averaging the second-most defensive rebounds per game in the nation at 9.1 this past season. As a sub-45% shooter in college, she’ll have to improve her shot on the offensive to make a full impact in the WNBA.

Notable career statistics, accomplishments

Cubaj improved with each of her five seasons at Georgia Tech, eventually emerging as a two-time ACC Defensive Player of the Year and setting the program record for rebounds.

As a fifth-year senior this past season, she averaged 10 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 4.3 assists as the Yellow Jackets made a second straight trip to the NCAA Tournament.