New York Liberty draft F Nyara Sabally with No. 5 pick

The New York Liberty have selected Oregon forward Nyara Sabally with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft. The 6’5” forward from Germany was projected as a lottery pick heading into the draft and now joins her older sister Satou Sabally of the Dallas Wings in the ranks of the WNBA.

Nyara Sabally scouting report

Sabally was skilled on both sides of the floor and has the size to become a force within the league. Former WNBA All-Star and current ESPN analyst Rebecca Lobo described her as being “loaded with talent” over the weekend and the potential is there for her to emerge into a star.

The main concerns for Sabally is her health. Knee injuries completely sidelined her for two entire seasons at Oregon and she continued to deal with them for the rest of her collegiate career, logging just 47 games in her four years in Eugene.

Notable career statistics, accomplishments

Sabally was able to earn All Pac-12 honors in both years she was able to play, averaging 15.4 points and 7.8 rebounds as a redshirt junior this past season.