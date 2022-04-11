Washington Mystics draft G Christyn Williams with No. 14 overall pick in 2022 WNBA Draft

The Washington Mystics have selected UConn guard Christyn Williams with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft. Williams was projected as a late-first round/early-second round prospect in this class and becomes the latest guard from the Husky program to land in the professional ranks.

Scouting Report

The 2018 Gatorade National Player of the Year and No. 1 overall recruit coming out of high school, Williams ended up starting 131 games throughout her four-year career at UConn. The Little Rock, AR, native developed into a pretty good perimeter shooter and improved as a passer throughout her time in Storrs, CT.

She was inconsistent from the field at times throughout her collegiate career and will need to work on that aspect of her game when facing increased competition in the WNBA.

Notable career statistics, accomplishments

As a senior this past season, Williams averaged 14.2 points on 45.4% shooting and 3.4 rebounds per game. Along with being named First Team All-Big East for a second straight year, she became the first UConn player in program history to be presented with the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award for the nation’s best shooting guard.