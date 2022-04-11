Seattle Storm draft Elissa Cunane from NC State in second round of 2022 WNBA Draft

The NC State Wolfpack have done everything possible in women’s basketball the last few seasons except reach the Final Four, and have done so thanks to a post presence in Elissa Cunane that can take over games with her offense. We take a look at the newest member of the Seattle Storm, who finished second in ACC Player of The Year voting last season.

Scouting Report

At 6’5 with some ability to shoot the 3, Cunane will look to be a stretch 4 or 5 at the next level. But her low post ability and footwork is what should keep her employed. She’ll need to show she can deal with the physicality of pro basketball, especially against the best bigs in the world on the block.

Career statistics

Cunane only played 25.8 minutes per game her senior season, which is in line with her time throughout her career in Raleigh. But she’s an 83.5% free throw shooter, and averaged 13.7 points and 7.6 rebounds per game in 2021-22. She’s probably not a pro superstar, but can certainly be a starter on a winning team in the W.