2022 NFL mock draft: Two weeks before the draft

We’re just a little over two weeks out from the 2022 NFL Draft and we’re back with another mock draft of the first round.
With a crazy period of free agent signings and trade activity starting to die down, franchises are starting turn their attention towards the draft to fill major needs. The teams are starting to finalize their respective big boards and in the last few weeks, each one of them have invited various prospects to their facilities for interviews and physicals.
As far as the draft order itself, there has been some fluctuations among draft experts in regards to who goes where, but nothing too dramatic Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson is still projected to go No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars while Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux can go anywhere from No. 2 to No. 8 depending on who you ask. The biggest risers over the last few weeks have been Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker and Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, both of whom could very well have their name called in the Top 10.
Here’s out latest first-round mock of the 2022 NFL Draft. Note, we’re not factoring in any potential draft day trades and instead running through the first round as it is at the moment. This comes following the Eagles-Saints trade that saw some shuffling in the first round.
1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Edge Aidan Hutchinson — Michigan
Needs: Edge, LB, S
2. Detroit Lions: Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux — Oregon
Needs: QB, LB, DB, Edge
3. Houston Texans: Edge Travon Walker — Georgia
Needs: Everything
4. New York Jets: CB Sauce Gardner — Cincinnati
Needs: WR, LB, CB
5. New York Giants: OT Ikem Ekwonu — NC State
Needs: Edge, OL, LB
6. Carolina Panthers: QB Kenny Pickett — Pitt
Needs: QB, OL, DL
7. New York Giants (from Bears): Safety Kyle Hamilton — Notre Dame
8. Atlanta Falcons: WR Garrett Wilson — Ohio State
Needs: QB, EDGE, LB, RB, WR
9. Seattle Seahawks (from Broncos): OT Evan Neal — Alabama
Needs: QB, EDGE, OT, OG
10. New York Jets (from Seahawks): WR Drake London — USC
11. Washington Commanders: OT Charles Cross — Mississippi StateOT Charles Cross
Needs: QB, OT, CB, WR
12. Minnesota Vikings: CB Derek Stingley Jr. — LSU
Needs: EDGE, OG, CB
13. Houston Texans (from Browns): WR Chris Olave - Ohio State
14. Baltimore Ravens: DT Jordan Davis — Georgia
Needs: OT, EDGE, DT, LB
15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Dolphins): Edge Jermaine Johnson II — Florida State
Needs: EDGE, CB, WR, LB
16. New Orleans Saints (from Colts through Eagles): QB Malik Willis — Liberty
Needs: QB, WR, OT
17. Los Angeles Chargers: WR Jameson Williams — Alabama
Needs: WR, OT, CB
18. Philadelphia Eagles (from Saints): LB Nakobe Dean — Georgia
19. New Orleans Saints (from Eagles): WR Treylon Burks — Arkansas
20. Pittsburgh Steelers: OT Trevor Penning — Northern Iowa
Needs: QB, OT, OG, CB, DT
21. New England Patriots: CB Andrew Booth Jr. — Clemson
Needs: CB, WR, Edge, LB
22. Green Bay Packers (from Raiders): WR Skyy Moore — Western Michigan
Needs: OT, WR, DT
23. Arizona Cardinals: OG Zion Johnson — Boston College
Needs: CB, OG, OT, C, DT
24. Dallas Cowboys: Edge George Karlaftis — Purdue
Needs: DT, EDGE, LB, S
25. Buffalo Bills: OT Bernhard Raimann — Central Michigan
Needs: LB, DT, WR, OG
26. Tennessee Titans: Edge Boye Mafe — Minnesota
Needs: C, EDGE, WR, OG
27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: DT Devonte Wyatt — Georgia
Needs: DT, WR, CB
28. Green Bay Packers: LB Devin Lloyd — Utah
29. Kansas City Chiefs (from 49ers through Dolphins): WR Jahan Dotson — Penn State
Needs: WR, DL, CB
30. Kansas City Chiefs: CB Trent McDuffie — Washington
31. Cincinnati Bengals: Center Tyler Linderbaum — Iowa
Needs: OG, C
32. Detroit Lions (from Rams): Safety Lewis Cine — Georgia
