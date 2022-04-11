2022 NFL mock draft: Two weeks before the draft

We’re just a little over two weeks out from the 2022 NFL Draft and we’re back with another mock draft of the first round.

With a crazy period of free agent signings and trade activity starting to die down, franchises are starting turn their attention towards the draft to fill major needs. The teams are starting to finalize their respective big boards and in the last few weeks, each one of them have invited various prospects to their facilities for interviews and physicals.

As far as the draft order itself, there has been some fluctuations among draft experts in regards to who goes where, but nothing too dramatic Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson is still projected to go No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars while Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux can go anywhere from No. 2 to No. 8 depending on who you ask. The biggest risers over the last few weeks have been Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker and Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, both of whom could very well have their name called in the Top 10.

Here’s out latest first-round mock of the 2022 NFL Draft. Note, we’re not factoring in any potential draft day trades and instead running through the first round as it is at the moment. This comes following the Eagles-Saints trade that saw some shuffling in the first round.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Edge Aidan Hutchinson — Michigan

Needs: Edge, LB, S

2. Detroit Lions: Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux — Oregon

Needs: QB, LB, DB, Edge

3. Houston Texans: Edge Travon Walker — Georgia

Needs: Everything

4. New York Jets: CB Sauce Gardner — Cincinnati

Needs: WR, LB, CB

5. New York Giants: OT Ikem Ekwonu — NC State

Needs: Edge, OL, LB

6. Carolina Panthers: QB Kenny Pickett — Pitt

Needs: QB, OL, DL

7. New York Giants (from Bears): Safety Kyle Hamilton — Notre Dame

Needs: See above

8. Atlanta Falcons: WR Garrett Wilson — Ohio State

Needs: QB, EDGE, LB, RB, WR

9. Seattle Seahawks (from Broncos): OT Evan Neal — Alabama

Needs: QB, EDGE, OT, OG

10. New York Jets (from Seahawks): WR Drake London — USC

Needs: See above

11. Washington Commanders: OT Charles Cross — Mississippi StateOT Charles Cross

Needs: QB, OT, CB, WR

12. Minnesota Vikings: CB Derek Stingley Jr. — LSU

Needs: EDGE, OG, CB

13. Houston Texans (from Browns): WR Chris Olave - Ohio State

Needs: See above

14. Baltimore Ravens: DT Jordan Davis — Georgia

Needs: OT, EDGE, DT, LB

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Dolphins): Edge Jermaine Johnson II — Florida State

Needs: EDGE, CB, WR, LB

16. New Orleans Saints (from Colts through Eagles): QB Malik Willis — Liberty

Needs: QB, WR, OT

17. Los Angeles Chargers: WR Jameson Williams — Alabama

Needs: WR, OT, CB

18. Philadelphia Eagles (from Saints): LB Nakobe Dean — Georgia

Needs: See above

19. New Orleans Saints (from Eagles): WR Treylon Burks — Arkansas

Needs: See above

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: OT Trevor Penning — Northern Iowa

Needs: QB, OT, OG, CB, DT

21. New England Patriots: CB Andrew Booth Jr. — Clemson

Needs: CB, WR, Edge, LB

22. Green Bay Packers (from Raiders): WR Skyy Moore — Western Michigan

Needs: OT, WR, DT

23. Arizona Cardinals: OG Zion Johnson — Boston College

Needs: CB, OG, OT, C, DT

24. Dallas Cowboys: Edge George Karlaftis — Purdue

Needs: DT, EDGE, LB, S

25. Buffalo Bills: OT Bernhard Raimann — Central Michigan

Needs: LB, DT, WR, OG

26. Tennessee Titans: Edge Boye Mafe — Minnesota

Needs: C, EDGE, WR, OG

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: DT Devonte Wyatt — Georgia

Needs: DT, WR, CB

28. Green Bay Packers: LB Devin Lloyd — Utah

Needs: See above

29. Kansas City Chiefs (from 49ers through Dolphins): WR Jahan Dotson — Penn State

Needs: WR, DL, CB

30. Kansas City Chiefs: CB Trent McDuffie — Washington

Needs: See above

31. Cincinnati Bengals: Center Tyler Linderbaum — Iowa

Needs: OG, C

32. Detroit Lions (from Rams): Safety Lewis Cine — Georgia

Needs: See above