WNBA Draft 2022: What time, TV channel, how to watch

The 2022 WNBA Draft is upon us. The annual player selection meeting will take place on Monday, April 11 at 7 p.m. ET. The event will air on ESPN and is currently scheduled to run until 9 p.m.

The draft features 12 picks per round and runs three rounds. The Atlanta Dream have the No. 1 overall pick, having moved up from No. 3 last week. They dealt away one of their two second round picks and a 2023 swap with the Los Angeles Sparks to acquire the pick from the Washington Mystics. The Dream are expected to draft Kentucky guard/forward Rhyne Howard, although Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith is also in the conversation.

The Las Vegas Aces head into the draft with the best odds to win the 2022 title, installed at +350 by DraftKings Sportsbook. They’re +250 in New Jersey where DK is unable to take odds on the Connecticut Sun. The Dream and Indiana Fever are tied for the worst title odds at +8000 outside of New Jersey. The Fever are arguably the most intriguing team in this year’s draft thanks to the four first round picks they hold. They will be picking No. 2, No. 4, No. 6 and No. 10 on Monday.

Here’s a look at what time the WNBA draft will begin and how to watch TV coverage.

2022 WNBA Draft

Date: Monday, April 11

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: New York City

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN