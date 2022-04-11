How to watch the 2022 WNBA Draft online via live stream

The 2022 WNBA Draft will take place tonight at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and will be held at Spring Studios in New York City. The draft will be divvied into three rounds with all 12 teams making selections throughout the event.

The Atlanta Dream own the No. 1 pick, acquiring the pick from the Washington Mystics in exchange for the No. 3 and No. 14 picks of this year’s draft, as well as a first-round pick swap in next year’s draft. Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard is expected to be selected first overall, fresh off a senior season where she averaged 20.5 points and 7.4 rebounds while leading the Wildcats to a victory in the SEC Tournament Championship Game.

Here’s a look at what time the WNBA draft will begin and how to watch TV coverage.

Location: New York City

TV channel: ESPN

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the 2022 WNBA Draft, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.