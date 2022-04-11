 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Which NCAA players have declared for the 2022 WNBA Draft?

We take a look at which players have renounced their NCAA eligibility to declare for the 2022 WNBA Draft.

By TeddyRicketson
NCAA BASKETBALL: APR 03 Div I Women’s Championship - Team v Team

The 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament has come to a close which means the 2022 WNBA Draft is here. The annual draft will be held on Monday, April 11th at 7 p.m. ET. The 2022 WNBA Draft will be held at the Spring Studios in New York and will air on ESPN. The Atlanta Dream will be on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick.

Eligibility for the WNBA Draft is vastly different than the NBA Draft. For the WNBA, a player is eligible if they turn 22 years old the year of the draft. A player that isn’t 22 can declare if they are within three months of graduating from a four-year university at the time of the draft. The last way a player can be eligible is if they have attended a four-year school and their original class has already graduated or is set to graduate within three months of the draft. That last one was thrown in due to the extra eligibility allotted due to the pandemic.

108 players have declared for the WNBA Draft hoping to be one of the 32 selections. Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard and Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith are the consensus players that will be taken at the start of the draft. South Carolina guard Destanni Henderson, who put on a show in the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship game, has declared for the draft.

2022 WNBA Draft early entrants

Player School Position Height
Player School Position Height
Faustine Aifuwa LSU C 6-5
Joanne Allen-Taylor Texas G 5-8
Amy Atwell Hawaii G 6-0
Shakira Austin Ole Miss C 6-5
Ty Battle Delaware F 6-0
Kierstan Bell Florida Gulf Coast G 6-1
Arbrie Benson Ball State G 5-10
Katie Benzan Maryland G 5-6
Michelle Berry TCU G-F 6-2
Chloe Bibby Maryland F 6-2
Jazzmaine “Jazz” Bond North Florida F 6-4
Araion Bradshaw Dayton G 5-5
Osh Brown Rutgers F 6-1
Rae Burrell Tennessee G-F 6-1
Veronica Burton Northwestern G 5-9
Brice Calip Missouri State G 5-8
Nicole Cardaño-Hillary Indiana G 5-6
Jailin Cherry LSU G 5-8
Natalie Chou UCLA G 6-1
Deja Church DePaul G 5-11
Nia Clouden Michigan State G 5-8
Jennifer Coleman Navy G 5-8
Lorela Cubaj Georgia Tech (Italy) F 6-4
Elissa Cunane NC State C 6-5
Alana Davis Memphis F 6-2
Mia Davis Temple F 6-0
Jordyn Dawson Akron F 5-11
Jasmine Dickey Delaware G 5-9
Renetha “Shug” Dickson Rutgers G 5-10
Maya Dodson Notre Dame F 6-3
Alexus Dye Tennessee F 6-0
Queen Egbo Baylor C 6-3
Jayden Eggleston CSU Bakersfield F-G 6-1
Emily Engstler Louisville F 6-1
Amaya Finklea Duke C 6-4
N’Dea Flye Rocky Mountain G 5-8
Krystal Freeman Tulane F 6-0
Jenna Giacone Dayton G 6-1
Miela Goodchild Duke G 5-10
Alexis “Lexi” Gordon Duke G-F 6-0
Vivian Gray Texas Tech G 6-1
Aleksa Gulbe Indiana F 6-3
Chelsie Hall Louisville G 5-7
Sara Hamson BYU C 6-7
Paisley Harding BYU G 5-9
Lauren Heard TCU G 5-9
Lexi Held DePaul G 5-10
Destanni Henderson South Carolina G 5-7
Naz Hillmon Michigan F 6-2
Mya Hollingshed Colorado F 6-3
CeCe Hooks Ohio G 5-8
Qadashah Hoppie Texas A&M G 5-9
Chantel Horvat UCLA G 6-2
Rhyne Howard Kentucky G 6-2
Gadiva Hubbard Minnesota G 5-9
Lexie Hull Stanford G 6-1
Aahliyah Jackson TCU G 5-10
Erica “Rosy” Johnson Ohio G 5-11
Kayla Jones NC State F 6-1
Masseny Kaba UCF F 6-3
Lotta-Maj Lahtinen Georgia Tech (Finland) G 5-9
Chloe Lamb South Dakota G 5-9
Jordan Lewis Baylor G 5-7
Kiara Lewis Clemson G 5-8
Kelsey Marshall Miami G 5-9
LaShonda Monk Ole Miss G 5-6
Christina Morra Wake Forest F 6-3
Que Morrison Georgia G 5-7
Nancy Mulkey Washington C 6-9
Bethy Mununga South Florida F 6-0
Olivia Nelson-Ododa Connecticut F 6-5
Ali Patberg Indiana G 5-11
Jaelynn Penn UCLA G 5-10
Raina Perez NC State G 5-4
Destiny Pitts Texas A&M G-F 5-10
Khayla Pointer LSU G 5-7
Amber Ramirez Arkansas G 5-9
Taya Robinson VCU G 5-9
Dor Saar Middle Tennessee G 5-6
Nyara Sabally Oregon C 6-5
Courtajia “Tay” Sanders UCF G 6-1
Chanin Scott North Carolina A&T G-F 5-11
Aisha Sheppard Virginia Tech G 5-9
Hannah Sjerven South Dakota C 6-2
Akila Smith Longwood F 5-11
Alisia Smith Michigan State F 6-3
Kianna Smith Louisville G 6-0
NaLyssa Smith Baylor F 6-4
Tra’Dayja Smith Longwood G 5-5
Jenna Staiti Georgia C 6-4
Iimar’i Thomas UCLA F 5-10
Sam Thomas Arizona G 6-0
Taylah Thomas Texas Tech F 6-1
Lianna Tillman Sacramento State G 5-9
Amandine Toi Virginia G 5-10
Moon Ursin Tulane G 5-6
Lauren Van Kleunen Marquette F` 6-2
Cierra Walker Gonzaga G 5-8
Kayla Wells Texas A&M G 6-0
Evina Westbrook Connecticut G 6-0
Erin Whalen Dayton G-F 6-1
Sydne Wiggins SMU G 5-10
Christyn Williams Connecticut G 5-11
Jade Williams Duke F 6-5
Macee Williams IUPUI F 6-2
Ameshya Williams-Holiday Jackson State F 6-4
Anna Wilson Stanford G 5-8
Deja Winters Minnesota G 5-10

More From DraftKings Nation