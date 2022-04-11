Which NCAA players have declared for the 2022 WNBA Draft?

The 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament has come to a close which means the 2022 WNBA Draft is here. The annual draft will be held on Monday, April 11th at 7 p.m. ET. The 2022 WNBA Draft will be held at the Spring Studios in New York and will air on ESPN. The Atlanta Dream will be on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick.

Eligibility for the WNBA Draft is vastly different than the NBA Draft. For the WNBA, a player is eligible if they turn 22 years old the year of the draft. A player that isn’t 22 can declare if they are within three months of graduating from a four-year university at the time of the draft. The last way a player can be eligible is if they have attended a four-year school and their original class has already graduated or is set to graduate within three months of the draft. That last one was thrown in due to the extra eligibility allotted due to the pandemic.

108 players have declared for the WNBA Draft hoping to be one of the 32 selections. Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard and Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith are the consensus players that will be taken at the start of the draft. South Carolina guard Destanni Henderson, who put on a show in the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship game, has declared for the draft.