Which NCAA players have declared for the 2022 WNBA Draft?

The 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament has come to a close which means the 2022 WNBA Draft is here. The annual draft will be held on Monday, April 11th at 7 p.m. ET. The 2022 WNBA Draft will be held at the Spring Studios in New York and will air on ESPN. The Atlanta Dream will be on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick.
Eligibility for the WNBA Draft is vastly different than the NBA Draft. For the WNBA, a player is eligible if they turn 22 years old the year of the draft. A player that isn’t 22 can declare if they are within three months of graduating from a four-year university at the time of the draft. The last way a player can be eligible is if they have attended a four-year school and their original class has already graduated or is set to graduate within three months of the draft. That last one was thrown in due to the extra eligibility allotted due to the pandemic.
108 players have declared for the WNBA Draft hoping to be one of the 32 selections. Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard and Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith are the consensus players that will be taken at the start of the draft. South Carolina guard Destanni Henderson, who put on a show in the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship game, has declared for the draft.
2022 WNBA Draft early entrants
|Player
|School
|Position
|Height
|Faustine Aifuwa
|LSU
|C
|6-5
|Joanne Allen-Taylor
|Texas
|G
|5-8
|Amy Atwell
|Hawaii
|G
|6-0
|Shakira Austin
|Ole Miss
|C
|6-5
|Ty Battle
|Delaware
|F
|6-0
|Kierstan Bell
|Florida Gulf Coast
|G
|6-1
|Arbrie Benson
|Ball State
|G
|5-10
|Katie Benzan
|Maryland
|G
|5-6
|Michelle Berry
|TCU
|G-F
|6-2
|Chloe Bibby
|Maryland
|F
|6-2
|Jazzmaine “Jazz” Bond
|North Florida
|F
|6-4
|Araion Bradshaw
|Dayton
|G
|5-5
|Osh Brown
|Rutgers
|F
|6-1
|Rae Burrell
|Tennessee
|G-F
|6-1
|Veronica Burton
|Northwestern
|G
|5-9
|Brice Calip
|Missouri State
|G
|5-8
|Nicole Cardaño-Hillary
|Indiana
|G
|5-6
|Jailin Cherry
|LSU
|G
|5-8
|Natalie Chou
|UCLA
|G
|6-1
|Deja Church
|DePaul
|G
|5-11
|Nia Clouden
|Michigan State
|G
|5-8
|Jennifer Coleman
|Navy
|G
|5-8
|Lorela Cubaj
|Georgia Tech (Italy)
|F
|6-4
|Elissa Cunane
|NC State
|C
|6-5
|Alana Davis
|Memphis
|F
|6-2
|Mia Davis
|Temple
|F
|6-0
|Jordyn Dawson
|Akron
|F
|5-11
|Jasmine Dickey
|Delaware
|G
|5-9
|Renetha “Shug” Dickson
|Rutgers
|G
|5-10
|Maya Dodson
|Notre Dame
|F
|6-3
|Alexus Dye
|Tennessee
|F
|6-0
|Queen Egbo
|Baylor
|C
|6-3
|Jayden Eggleston
|CSU Bakersfield
|F-G
|6-1
|Emily Engstler
|Louisville
|F
|6-1
|Amaya Finklea
|Duke
|C
|6-4
|N’Dea Flye
|Rocky Mountain
|G
|5-8
|Krystal Freeman
|Tulane
|F
|6-0
|Jenna Giacone
|Dayton
|G
|6-1
|Miela Goodchild
|Duke
|G
|5-10
|Alexis “Lexi” Gordon
|Duke
|G-F
|6-0
|Vivian Gray
|Texas Tech
|G
|6-1
|Aleksa Gulbe
|Indiana
|F
|6-3
|Chelsie Hall
|Louisville
|G
|5-7
|Sara Hamson
|BYU
|C
|6-7
|Paisley Harding
|BYU
|G
|5-9
|Lauren Heard
|TCU
|G
|5-9
|Lexi Held
|DePaul
|G
|5-10
|Destanni Henderson
|South Carolina
|G
|5-7
|Naz Hillmon
|Michigan
|F
|6-2
|Mya Hollingshed
|Colorado
|F
|6-3
|CeCe Hooks
|Ohio
|G
|5-8
|Qadashah Hoppie
|Texas A&M
|G
|5-9
|Chantel Horvat
|UCLA
|G
|6-2
|Rhyne Howard
|Kentucky
|G
|6-2
|Gadiva Hubbard
|Minnesota
|G
|5-9
|Lexie Hull
|Stanford
|G
|6-1
|Aahliyah Jackson
|TCU
|G
|5-10
|Erica “Rosy” Johnson
|Ohio
|G
|5-11
|Kayla Jones
|NC State
|F
|6-1
|Masseny Kaba
|UCF
|F
|6-3
|Lotta-Maj Lahtinen
|Georgia Tech (Finland)
|G
|5-9
|Chloe Lamb
|South Dakota
|G
|5-9
|Jordan Lewis
|Baylor
|G
|5-7
|Kiara Lewis
|Clemson
|G
|5-8
|Kelsey Marshall
|Miami
|G
|5-9
|LaShonda Monk
|Ole Miss
|G
|5-6
|Christina Morra
|Wake Forest
|F
|6-3
|Que Morrison
|Georgia
|G
|5-7
|Nancy Mulkey
|Washington
|C
|6-9
|Bethy Mununga
|South Florida
|F
|6-0
|Olivia Nelson-Ododa
|Connecticut
|F
|6-5
|Ali Patberg
|Indiana
|G
|5-11
|Jaelynn Penn
|UCLA
|G
|5-10
|Raina Perez
|NC State
|G
|5-4
|Destiny Pitts
|Texas A&M
|G-F
|5-10
|Khayla Pointer
|LSU
|G
|5-7
|Amber Ramirez
|Arkansas
|G
|5-9
|Taya Robinson
|VCU
|G
|5-9
|Dor Saar
|Middle Tennessee
|G
|5-6
|Nyara Sabally
|Oregon
|C
|6-5
|Courtajia “Tay” Sanders
|UCF
|G
|6-1
|Chanin Scott
|North Carolina A&T
|G-F
|5-11
|Aisha Sheppard
|Virginia Tech
|G
|5-9
|Hannah Sjerven
|South Dakota
|C
|6-2
|Akila Smith
|Longwood
|F
|5-11
|Alisia Smith
|Michigan State
|F
|6-3
|Kianna Smith
|Louisville
|G
|6-0
|NaLyssa Smith
|Baylor
|F
|6-4
|Tra’Dayja Smith
|Longwood
|G
|5-5
|Jenna Staiti
|Georgia
|C
|6-4
|Iimar’i Thomas
|UCLA
|F
|5-10
|Sam Thomas
|Arizona
|G
|6-0
|Taylah Thomas
|Texas Tech
|F
|6-1
|Lianna Tillman
|Sacramento State
|G
|5-9
|Amandine Toi
|Virginia
|G
|5-10
|Moon Ursin
|Tulane
|G
|5-6
|Lauren Van Kleunen
|Marquette
|F`
|6-2
|Cierra Walker
|Gonzaga
|G
|5-8
|Kayla Wells
|Texas A&M
|G
|6-0
|Evina Westbrook
|Connecticut
|G
|6-0
|Erin Whalen
|Dayton
|G-F
|6-1
|Sydne Wiggins
|SMU
|G
|5-10
|Christyn Williams
|Connecticut
|G
|5-11
|Jade Williams
|Duke
|F
|6-5
|Macee Williams
|IUPUI
|F
|6-2
|Ameshya Williams-Holiday
|Jackson State
|F
|6-4
|Anna Wilson
|Stanford
|G
|5-8
|Deja Winters
|Minnesota
|G
|5-10