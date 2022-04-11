 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 WNBA Draft: Full draft order, how many rounds, format, more

The 2022 WNBA Draft will see the Indiana Fever especially busy in the first round. We break down the complete order for Monday’s draft.

The Los Angeles Sparks pick Stephanie Watts from USC as the number 10 overall pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft at ESPN Seaport District Studios on April 15, 2021 in New York, New York. Photo by Jennifer Pottheiser /NBAE via Getty Images

The 2022 WNBA Draft is set to get underway at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, April 11. The event will air on ESPN and will come to us live from Spring Studios in the Tribeca section of New York City.

The Atlanta Dream will open the festivities, having acquired the No. 1 overall pick from the Washington Mystics in a trade this past Wednesday. The Dream dealt away the No. 3 and No. 14 picks to the Mystics, as well as the right to swap picks with the Los Angeles Sparks in 2023. The Dream are expected to draft Kentucky guard/wing Rhyne Howard to open the draft. The Indiana Fever will likely select Baylor post/wing NaLyssa Smith.

The Fever, Dream, Mystics, and Sparks were the four lottery teams in this year’s draft. The Fever have four first round picks, including three of the first six picks in the draft order, so this is a make or break event for the franchise.

The Fever are currently long-shots to win the WNBA title this year, installed with +8000 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. They are tied with the Dream for the worst title odds. The Las Vegas Aces are +350 favorites, followed by the Connecticut Sun and Chicago Sky at +400.

Below is the full order for the three rounds of the 2022 WNBA Draft.

2022 WNBA Draft order

Round 1 Team
Round 1 Team
1 Atlanta Dream (from Washington)
2 Indiana Fever
3 Washington Mystics (from Atlanta)
4 Indiana Fever (from Los Angeles via Dallas)
5 New York Liberty
6 Indiana Fever (from Dallas)
7 Dallas Wings (from Chicago via Dallas, Indiana)
8 Minnesota Lynx (from Phoenix via New York, Seattle)
9 Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle)
10 Indiana Fever (from Minnesota)
11 Las Vegas Aces
12 Connecticut Sun
Round 2 Team
13 Minnesota Lynx (from Indiana)
14 Washington Mystics (from Atlanta)
15 Atlanta Dream (from Los Angeles)
16 Los Angeles Sparks (from Washington)
17 Seattle Storm (from New York)
18 Seattle Storm (from Dallas)
19 Los Angeles Sparks (from Chicago via Dallas)
20 Indiana Fever (from Phoenix)
21 Seattle Storm
22 Minnesota Lynx
23 Las Vegas Aces
24 Connecticut Sun
Round 3 Team
25 Indiana Fever
26 Phoenix Mercury (from Atlanta)
27 Los Angeles Sparks
28 Minnesota Lynx (from Washington)
29 New York Liberty
30 Dallas Wings
31 Dallas Wings (from Chicago)
32 Phoenix Mercury
33 Seattle Storm
34 Indiana Fever (from Minnesota)
35 Las Vegas Aces
36 Connecticut Sun

