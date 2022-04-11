2022 WNBA Draft: Full draft order, how many rounds, format, more

The 2022 WNBA Draft is set to get underway at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, April 11. The event will air on ESPN and will come to us live from Spring Studios in the Tribeca section of New York City.

The Atlanta Dream will open the festivities, having acquired the No. 1 overall pick from the Washington Mystics in a trade this past Wednesday. The Dream dealt away the No. 3 and No. 14 picks to the Mystics, as well as the right to swap picks with the Los Angeles Sparks in 2023. The Dream are expected to draft Kentucky guard/wing Rhyne Howard to open the draft. The Indiana Fever will likely select Baylor post/wing NaLyssa Smith.

The Fever, Dream, Mystics, and Sparks were the four lottery teams in this year’s draft. The Fever have four first round picks, including three of the first six picks in the draft order, so this is a make or break event for the franchise.

The Fever are currently long-shots to win the WNBA title this year, installed with +8000 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. They are tied with the Dream for the worst title odds. The Las Vegas Aces are +350 favorites, followed by the Connecticut Sun and Chicago Sky at +400.

Below is the full order for the three rounds of the 2022 WNBA Draft.