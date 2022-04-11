Which team has the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft?

The 2022 WNBA Draft is upon us! The events gets underway Monday evening at 7 p.m. ET and league commissioner Cathy Engelbert will open the festivities when she announces who the Atlanta Dream will be picking with the No. 1 overall pick.

The 2021 season ended with the Dream, Washington Mystics, Indiana Fever, and Los Angeles Sparks holding the four lottery spots. The Fever finished the season with the worst record and had the best chance of winning the lottery. They were followed by the Dream, then Mystics, then Sparks. However, it was the Mystics who won the lottery for the first time in franchise history to claim the No. 1 overall pick. They were followed by the Fever at No. 2, Dream at No. 3, and Sparks at No. 4.

The Mystics seemed set to use the No. 1 pick, but then on Wednesday, April 6, they traded the pick to the Dream for the No. 3 and No. 14 picks in the 2022 WNBA Draft and the right to swap picks with the Sparks in 2023.

The consensus No. 1 pick has been Kentucky guard/forward Rhyne Howard. Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith has been discussed as a possible No. 1, but it would be an upset if the pick was not Howard.