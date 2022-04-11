When do the 2022 NBA playoffs start?

We’re about to get underway for the 2022 NBA playoffs, with the play-in tournament taking place from April 12-15. This bracket will determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds in each conference before the main postseason bracket begins.

2022 NBA playoffs

Date: April 16 until June 19 (Game 7 of the NBA Finals if necessary)

The playoffs will start April 16 and will likely feature four games, with the No. 3-6 seeds likely featuring in those matchups. Since there will be two play-in teams from April 15 games, the conference’s No. 1 seeds won’t be in action on that opening day. There’s a chance the No. 2 and No. 7 seeds are involved but the latter teams might also get some extra rest. The NBA anticipates the second round of the playoffs to begin May 2-3, with the possibility of those dates moving up to April 30-May 1 depending on results.