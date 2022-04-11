 clock menu more-arrow no yes

When do the 2022 NBA playoffs start?

We go over when the 2022 NBA playoffs start.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Orlando Magic v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Five
A generic basketball photo of the official NBA Spalding basketball in front the NBA Playoffs logo during Round One Game Five of the NBA Playoffs between the Orlando Magic and the Milwaukee Bucks on August 29, 2020 at The AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.
We’re about to get underway for the 2022 NBA playoffs, with the play-in tournament taking place from April 12-15. This bracket will determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds in each conference before the main postseason bracket begins.

2022 NBA playoffs

Date: April 16 until June 19 (Game 7 of the NBA Finals if necessary)

The playoffs will start April 16 and will likely feature four games, with the No. 3-6 seeds likely featuring in those matchups. Since there will be two play-in teams from April 15 games, the conference’s No. 1 seeds won’t be in action on that opening day. There’s a chance the No. 2 and No. 7 seeds are involved but the latter teams might also get some extra rest. The NBA anticipates the second round of the playoffs to begin May 2-3, with the possibility of those dates moving up to April 30-May 1 depending on results.

