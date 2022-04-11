How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream and what to watch on April 11th episode

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new live episode coming from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

The company continues to put Wrestlemania 38 in the rearview mirror as it begins to set the stage for the Wrestlemania Backlash pay-per-view in early May. Tonight’s episode of Raw will have plenty of action as four matches have already been announced for the show.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, April 11th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

Cody Rhodes is set to wrestle on Raw for the first time in six years tonight as he’ll go one-on-one with The Miz. The “American Nightmare” cut his first promo since returning to the company last Monday, making his world championship ambitions very clear. He was briefly greeted by his Wrestlemania opponent Seth Rollins during the segment so it appears that program isn’t quite over just yet.

We’ll have a rematch from last week’s show as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi will put their belts on the line against Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan. The challengers came up short in their match against the champs last week, causing a frustrated Ripley to give Morgan the cold shoulder after the match. They were eventually granted this opportunity and Morgan even gained her team some momentum by scoring an upset victory over Banks this past Friday on Smackdown. We’ll see what comes of this.

During last week’s show, Damian Priest explained why he distracted AJ Styles and aligned himself with Edge at Wrestlemania. Tonight, we’ll see Priest go one-on-one with the “Phenomenal One”. Also on the show, Veer Mahan will follow up his debut attack last week by going toe-to-toe with Rey Mysterio and MVP will explain why he turned on Bobby Lashley to take Omos under his wing.

Finally, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns revealed on Friday that the next plan for the Bloodline is for the Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos to unify the tag belts. That means we’ll most likely get a showdown between them and Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro at Backlash. The Bloodline will most likely make an appearance on tonight’s show.