Moneyline pick, best player prop for Brewers vs. Orioles on Monday

Two teams that have gotten off to a slow start out of the gate of the MLB season have been the Milwaukee Brewers and the Baltimore Orioles, combining for just one win between them over their opening series of the season.

Milwaukee started the season off with a win but fell to the Chicago Cubs twice to close the weekend. Baltimore on the other hand got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays. Both teams have been shut out once on the year. The Brew Crew’s offense has been slightly more productive, scoring an average of 3 runs per game and Baltimore is averaging just 1.3 runs per game.

Brewers vs. Orioles, 3:05 p.m. ET

Point spread: MIL -1.5 (+105), BAL +1.5 (-125)

Total: 9

Moneyline odds: MIL -140, BAL +120

Milwaukee has Adrian Houser on the bump today while Baltimore is rocking with Bruce Zimmerman. Houser had an ERA of just over 3 a season ago over more than 142 innings pitched. Meanwhile, Zimmerman tossed under 70 innings and had an ERA above 5.00. It’s a new season so in reality, who knows how things will shape out for the two hurlers, but logic has to roll with Houser being able to toss better than his counterpart, especially considering how bad the O’s offense has been over the first three games of the year.

ML pick: MIL -1.5 (+105)

Willy Adames over 1.5 hits (+200)

This might seem a bit bold, but Adames has been on fire on the short season. He has at least one hit in every single game and started off the season with a two-hit performance against the Cubs on Opening Day. It just feels like he’s ready to break out for a huge game and this could be the chance against a pitcher who struggled a season ago.

