Moneyline pick, best player prop for Mets vs. Phillies on Monday

In one of 12 games in the majors Monday, the New York Mets will open up a three-game set against the Philadelphia Phillies at 6:45 p.m. ET. Taijuan Walker will get the start for the Mets, while the Phillies will put Ranger Suarez on the mound. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Mets vs. Phillies, 6:35 p.m. ET

Point spread: NYM +1.5 (-150), PHI -1.5 (+130)

Total: 9

Moneyline odds: NYM +130, PHI -150

The Mets and Phillies will link up for the first time in 2022 as each team tries to dethrone the Atlanta Braves for the NL East crown. New York is coming off a successful opening weekend series against the Washington Nationals, where they won three out of four games. As for the Phillies, they took two out of three games from the Oakland Athletics.

The Phillies is the play here as they are going up against Taijuan Walker, who is coming off of a rough spring training (7.71 ERA in three starts). Walker also did not pitch well away from Citi Field last season with a 3-7 record and 5.82 ERA. I expect the Phillies’ bats to get going again vs. Walker, while the Mets have to deal with Suarez. Suarez had an incredible last year with a 3-2 record and 1.51 ERA in 12 starts as a starter.

ML pick: Phillies -150

Mark Canha over 0.5 hits (+125)

Canha has found a way to get on base through the first three games of the regular season. The veteran outfield is hitting .700 with seven hits in 13 plate appearances and all of them have been singles. Suarez will have a tall task of trying to get out the former Athletic, while having to deal with Starling Marte, Francisco Lindor, and Pete Alonso.

