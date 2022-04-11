Pick on the Moneyline for Rockies-Rangers on Sunday

The Colorado Rockies go to Texas on Monday after taking two games from the Los Angeles Dodgers at home, but must find a way to turn around their road struggles from a season ago as they were 26-54 away from home last season.

Colorado Rockies vs Texas Rangers (-125, 9.5)

The Rangers send Taylor Hearn to the mound, who give up three earned runs or fewer in 17 of his final 19 pitching appearances last season with a 4-4 record and 4.08 ERA in that span.

The Rockies counter with Austin Gomber who had an ERA of 2.09 at home and a 6.22 ERA on the road with 15 home runs allowed in 68 innings away from home.

The Rockies traditionally have massive home and road offensive splits and it was the case a season ago, leading the National League in runs per game with 5.6 while their 3.54 runs per game on the road were the second-fewest in baseball.

The Rangers made a pair of big acquisitions in the off-season, signing Corey Seager, who hit above .300 last season while with the Dodgers, and Marcus Semien pounded 45 home runs with the Blue Jays.

The Rockies had a bottom five bullpen in ERA last season and with the Rangers lineup bolstered from 2021, Texas will win their hone opener.

The Play: Rangers -125

