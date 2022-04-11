MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Monday, April 11

The Major League Baseball season has been underway for a few games now and we’re all starting to get a bit of a feel for teams as a whole and specific players, though we still just have a small sample size, so its best to not get too carried away.

Still, Daily Fantasy continues regardless of how deep into a season we are, meaning that even with barely any recent info, managers still have to go out and select a team each day. There are 12 games on the slate for Monday, with the earliest one starting at 2:10 p.m. EST and the final one throwing out the first pitch just before 10 p.m. EST. Here are some players you should target if you’re going to play DFS to start the week.

Top Pitchers

Adrian Houser, Milwaukee Brewers vs. Baltimore Orioles ($8,900) — Houser is a good pitcher, posting just a 3.22 ERA a season ago. But this is far more about how bad Baltimore is, averaging less than two runs per game this season. Houser should have a great afternoon against the Os.

Alek Manoah, Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees ($10,200) — Manoah showed the world a season ago that he could be one of the more promising young pitchers in baseball. He boasted a 9-1 record with a 3.22 ERA through 20 starts during his rookie campaign. He has a tough Yanks lineup to deal with, but the start to his second pro season could be fantastic.

Top Hitters

Willy Adames, Milwaukee Brewers vs. Baltimore Orioles ($4,700) — Adames has been rock solid for the Brew Crew so far this season, grabbing at least one hit in every single game so far, including a double, home run and two RBIs in just three contests.

Wander Franco, Tampa Bay Rays vs. Oakland A’s ($5,300) — The Rays second-year shortstop has been electric through three games. He’s produced six hits and three RBI in just 11 at bats on the year.

Value Pitcher

Austin Gomber, Colorado Rockies vs. Texas Rangers ($5,700) — Gomber was solid enough a season ago, posting a 4.53 ERA. He’s taking on a Rangers lineup that’s lost two of its first three games, though they exploded for 12 runs yesterday. It's unlikely they come back with the same production two days in a row.

Value Hitter

Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay Rays vs. Oakland A’s ($4,800) — $4,800 might be a touch steep for a ‘value’ play, but all Arozarena does is get hits in a very potent Rays lineup. The A’s are in the middle of a rebuild so they’re not likely to put up a major fight against the explosive Rays.