Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Monday, April 11

The Major League Baseball season has begun and with it comes quite a lot of wagering.

People bet on everything, from outcomes of games, runs scored, the number of innings pitched and so many more. Each day there are prop bets too. No, not like Super Bowl prop bets guessing how long the national anthem will be, but still several more opportunities to grab some extra cash if you know what you’re looking for.

Here are a few solid prop bets for Monday’s action across MLB games. All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Monday, April 11

Willy Adames, Over 1.5 hits (+200)

The Brewers shortstop has been on fire since the start of the 2022 campaign, despite his team’s record. He has at least one hit in every game so far, including a double and a home run. He’s taking on an Orioles team that’s struggled for a few years now and he should be able to capitalize today.

Akil Baddoo, Over 0.5 hits (-210)

Baddoo looks to be a superstar in the making and came out of the gate on fire during his first MLB season last year. It’s been the opposite story this season, the Tigers outfielder has failed to get a hit at all so far. But that should change today, as Detroit is taking on the Boston Red Sox and Michael Wacha, who has struggled in recent seasons after his glory days with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Ranger Suarez, Over 4.5 strikeouts (+125)

Suarez has never been a full-time starter before, but last season in his 12 starts he made 197 outs over the course of 65.2 innings for an average of about six innings per start. Of those 197 outs he made, he got 65 of them via strikeout. He basically averages one K per inning during his starts and is at six innings per start. So it’s safe to assume he’s going to get at least 6 Ks if he keeps that pace up against the New York Mets tonight.

