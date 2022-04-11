Best MLB bets to consider for Monday, April 11

We have a solid 12-game slate in the majors on Monday, beginning at 2:10 p.m. ET with the Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals. There are a lot good matchups happening across the league that will feature a ton of betting implications.

On Sunday, we saw teams such as the Texas Rangers, Oakland Athletics, and Milwaukee Brewers avoid getting swept on opening weekend. We also had the Cleveland Guardians pick up their first win of the year on Sunday, along with the Minnesota Twins.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Monday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Monday, April 11

Cleveland Guardians ML (-110) vs. Kansas City Roylas

We are going to go back to Guardians moneyline after their performance on Sunday where they defeated the Kansas City Royals 17-3 and have a shot at a series split. Cleveland has the advantage on the mound today with Aaron Civale, who went 12-5 and had an ERA of 3.84 in 21 starts last season.

The 26-year-old Civale was also fantastic on the road last year with a 7-1 record, 3.03 ERA, and .215 OBA. But in his two starts at Kansas City last season, he had a 5.73 ERA and gave up seven earned runs and three HRs. However, do not sleep on Carlos Hernandez for the Royals, who went 6-2 and had an ERA of 3.68. But he did not pitch well at home last year with a 4.89 ERA and got lit up in spring training (14.73 ERA in three starts). Back Cleveland.

Tampa Bay Rays -1.5 vs. Oakland Athletics (-110)

The Rays had a successful opening weekend series against the Baltimore Orioles as they swept them in three games and outscored them 15-4. Tampa Bay’s offense should continue to cook against Oakland’s starter Paul Blackburn, who went 1-4 with an ERA of 5.87 in nine starts last season. Blackburn also struggled in spring training with a 9.35 ERA (two starts) and gave up nine earned runs in 8.2 IP.

The A’s were outscored in their opening weekend series against the Phillies 14-11. The Rays will start Luis Patino, who was solid last season on the mound (5-3, 4.31 ERA). Patino pitched well at home last year to the tune of 3.14 ERA. Look for the Rays’ offense to go to work against Oakland.

Alek Manoah over 5.5 strikeouts (-125)

For last best bet to consider on today’s slate, Alek Manoah will be making his 2022 debut against the New York Yankees. Manoah had a solid rookie season with the Toronto Blue Jays, compiling record of 9-2 and 3.22 ERA. The 24-year-old will be going up against the Yankees, who have had their struggles at the plate (averaging 9.67 strikeouts per game).

Manoah faced the Yankees twice last year, where he produced seven and four strikeouts respectively. In his last 10 starts, the young right-handed pitcher went over 5.5 strikeouts in six times.

