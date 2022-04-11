Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Monday, April 11

We have a solid 12-game schedule in the majors Monday, which means there are multiple opportunities to come away with a win in DraftKings baseball DFS. The main slate has seven games beginning at 6:40 p.m. ET with the Oakland Athletics playing the Tampa Bay Rays.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Monday, April 11.

Rays vs. Athletics, 6:40 p.m. ET

Wander Franco ($5,300)

Ji-Man Choi ($4,000)

Manuel Margot ($3,300)

The Rays have quietly jumped out to a 3-0 start after sweeping the Baltimore Orioles this weekend to begin the 2022 season. Now, they get to face the Oakland Athletics, who were not swept by the Philadelphia Phillies and will have Paul Blackburn on the mound. Blackburn went 1-4 with an ERA of 5.87 in nine starts. He also allowed eight home runs and didn’t have a ton success last season.

If you are stacking the Rays, you will want to get Wander Franco in your DFS lineup, who is picking up where left off at last season. Franco is hitting .545 through the first three games of the season. On Sunday afternoon against Baltimore, he went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and scored 22 fantasy points.

Mariners vs. Twins, 7:40 p.m. ET

Mitch Haniger ($4,600)

Ty France ($4,500)

J.P. Crawford ($3,800)

We saw an offensive outburst from the Twins on Sunday afternoon as they put up 10 runs in a win over the Mariners. However, Seattle could be in a good spot today as they face Dylan Bundy for Minnesota. Bundy is coming off of a rough 2021 season, where he went 2-9 with an ERA of 6.23 in 23 games (19 starts).

However, he pitched better in spring training, but remains to be seen if he carry that over into tonight’s start. Ty France and Mitch Haniger are two prime picks for this stack as both guys have got off to hot starts. France is hitting .364 with two RBI and had back-to-back double-digit fantasy performances to start the year. Hanger is hitting .250 with two home runs and five RBI in three games. He scored 23 fantasy points in the Mariners’ 10-4 loss to the Twins on Sunday.

Phillies vs. Mets, 6:45 p.m. ET

Kyle Schwarber ($5,300)

J.T. Realmuto ($4,600)

Jean Segura ($4,400)

The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to get back into the win column on Monday after being held to one run on Sunday by the Athletics. The Phillies will take their shots at Mets starter Taijuan Walker, who didn’t pitch well away from Citi Field last season (3-7, 5.82 ERA) and went 0-2 with an ERA of 3.76 ERA against the Phillies.

Walker didn’t have a great spring training as he had a 7.71 ERA in three starts and allowed six earned runs in 7.0 IP. Jean Segura is the best value play for this team stack as he has at least one hit in all three games. He’s hitting .364 and averaging 13.3 fantasy points per game.