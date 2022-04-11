Opening odds to win 2022 NBA Finals MVP

The 2022 NBA Playoffs (technically) get underway with the play-in tournament on Tuesday night. After those seeds are decided, we’ll get into the first round on Friday. The Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks are your defending conference champions. The Suns and Bucks also enter the postseason as favorites to make it back to the NBA Finals in 2022. As a result, we see some familiar names on top of the Finals MVP odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s take a look.

2022 NBA Finals MVP odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Three of the top odds on DKSB to win the award are on the Suns and Bucks with Devin Booker, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Chris Paul. That creates a decent amount of value on the board if you want to get your bets in now. The Brooklyn Nets had been favorites to win it all for most of the regular season despite not having Kyrie Irving for stretches, plus Kevin Durant being injured. James Harden wasn’t happy and he’s in Philly now at 45/1 to win Finals MVP because of the presence of Joel Embiid (15/1).

As for Kevin Durant (9/1) and the Nets, it doesn’t look like Ben Simmons will be back just yet, but reports are saying there’s a chance he’ll be ready to return during the first round. If that’s the case, Simmons’ ability to help the Nets get by some of the top teams is appealing enough to sprinkle on KD and even Kyrie (15/1) for Finals MVP.

My favorite dark horse candidate is Luka Doncic at 30/1. We’ve seen the Dallas Mavericks come close to breaking the first-round barrier and Doncic advancing. This may be the season where everything lines up. The Mavs get the Utah Jazz in Round 1, which is better than having to face the Warriors or Nuggets. After that, it’s taking down top-seeded Phoenix before reaching the conference finals. Get past the Suns, and the Mavericks and Doncic have a decent shot at reaching the Finals, where anything can happen really.

