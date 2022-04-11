 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Check out this Josh Allen rookie autograph card that sold for $312K at auction

National Treasures PSA 10 3/10 card for Bills QB sold at a Goldin auction for over $300,000.

By Benjamin Zweiman Updated
Quarterback Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills looks to pass during the 4th quarter of the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills may have lost back-to-back years in the AFC playoffs, but that hasn’t impacted how we value QB Josh Allen and his rookie cards. In an auction on Ken Goldin’s website, a PSA 10 National Treasures 3/10 autograph patch rookie card sold for $312,000. Check out the card below:

The card, which was sold a few days ago on Saturday, is by far the most expensive Josh Allen auction on the website. The only comps are also Allen rookie autos, but because of lower grades, those cards were only worth $54K and $43K, respectively. One of those auctions was for a 1 of 1 Flawless autograph, but got an 8.5 grade on Beckett as opposed to PSA. It also wasn’t a jersey patch card. The other was a /15 National Treasures jersey patch rookie auto that graded out 8.5 with a 10 autograph grade. You can check out those cards/auctions here.

More From DraftKings Nation