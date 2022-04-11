WNBA Championship odds ahead of 2022 draft

The 2022 WNBA Draft will take place tonight at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, with the first overall pick belonging to the Atlanta Dream. The Dream acquired the pick in a trade last week with the Washington Mystics, who received the third and 14th overall picks in the draft. Washington also got the rights to a pick swap for the Los Angeles Sparks’ 2023 first round pick.

As we prepare for another exciting season in the WNBA, it’s never a bad time to take a look at the odds to win the championship last season. One team that could be a smart play at their current value is the Phoenix Mercury (+550), who added Tina Charles and Diamond DeShields in the offseason.

Charles had one of her best seasons in Washington last season and will be looking to add onto what the Mercury have built over the last few seasons. You could also take a flier on the Mystics (+1800), who should have a healthy Elena Delle Donne back, to go along with Natasha Cloud and Tianna Hawkins, who both played excellent ball in Athletes Unlimited over the winter.

Odds to win 2022 WNBA Championship on DraftKings Sportsbook

Las Vegas Aces +350

Connecticut Sun +400

Chicago Sky +400

Seattle Storm +550

Phoenix Mercury +550

Minnesota Lynx +900

Washington Mystics +1800

New York Liberty +2200

LA Sparks +4000

Dallas Wings +4500

Indiana Fever +8000

Atlanta Dream +8000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.