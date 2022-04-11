Indiana Fever draft F Emily Engstler with No. 4 pick

The Indiana Fever selected Louisville forward Emily Engstler with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft. She is the second front court draftee for the Fever after the team took Baylor center NaLyssa Smith with the No. 2 pick.

After a frustrating three years at Syracuse, Emily Engstler moved intraconference to Jeff Walz and Louisville, finishing her collegiate career with an ACC title and a Final Four appearance.

Scouting Report

The 6’1 forward is tailor-made for the modern pro game, with the ability to score from the post and midrange, as well as defend at the rim. After finishing First Team All-ACC and First Team All-ACC Defense in her only year in River City, she became one of the truly feared players on the block in the country. The physicality of the WNBA won’t be an issue for a player that’s never been afraid to use her body.

While she’s likely not getting 20 points per game in her career, she could be a lockdown defender in the W for a long time.

Career statistics

Engstler showed she can be a threat both as a scorer (11.9 ppg, 37.2% from three-point range on 2.5 attempts per game) as well as an elite defender (9.4 rebounds, 2.7 steals, 1.8 blocks per game).