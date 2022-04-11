When does the 2022 WNBA season start? How many games in a season?

The 2022 WNBA Season is set to tip off on Friday, May 6. The 2021 WNBA Champions, Chicago Sky, will start at home against the Los Angeles Sparks. Both are contenders for the 2022 title, and star Candace Parker will face her former team after bringing home the championship with her hometown Sky. Another notable first-night match-up will be between the Minnesota Lynx and Seattle Storm. Both are looking to go all the way this year with their star veterans, like Sylvia Fowles and Sue Bird, near the end of their careers.

All twelve teams will have 36 games in the season, the most regular-season games the WNBA has ever played. The All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, July 10, and the regular season will conclude on Sunday, August 14.

Another change to the WNBA this year will be the playoff format, set to begin Wednesday, August 17th. The postseason will include the eight teams with the highest winning percentages over the regular season. All eight teams will participate in the first round (no byes to start the postseason as they did in the past), which will be the best of the three series. The winners will move on to face one another in a best of five series for both the semi-finals and WNBA finals.

Just hours ahead of the 2022 WNBA Draft, the Las Vegas Aces sit as favorites to win the season at +350 on DraftKings Sportsbook.