2022 WNBA Draft: Grading each team’s first round pick

The 2022 WNBA Draft presented by State Farm is set to begin at 7 p.m. on ESPN. The draft has three rounds, where 36 draft prospects will see their professional hoops dreams come to reality.
The Atlanta Dream have the first overall pick, which they acquired last week in a trade from the Washington Mystics. The Dream will be deciding between Rhyne Howard and NaLyssa Smith, who are the top two players in this class. The Indiana Fever follow with the second pick of the draft and have four total in the first round.
Below we’ll be grading each team’s pick through the first round of Monday’s 2022 WNBA Draft.
No. 1: Atlanta Dream — TBD
Grade: TBD
No. 2: Indiana Fever — TBD
Grade: TBD
No. 3: Washington Mystics — TBD
Grade: TBD
No. 4: Indiana Fever — TBD
Grade: TBD
No. 5: New York Liberty — TBD
Grade: TBD
No. 6: Indiana Fever — TBD
Grade: TBD
No. 7: Dallas Wings — TBD
Grade: TBD
No. 8: Las Vegas Aces — TBD
Grade: TBD
No. 9: Los Angeles Sparks — TBD
Grade: TBD
No. 10: Indiana Fever — TBD
Grade: TBD
No. 11: Las Vegas Aces — TBD
Grade: TBD
No. 12: Connecticut Sun — TBD
Grade: TBD