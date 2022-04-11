Mike Trout scratched from lineup Monday vs. Marlins

Los Angeles Angels OF Mike Trout was scratched from Monday night’s lineup vs. the Miami Marlins. As Rhett Bollinger reports, Trout won’t be going on the injured list this early in the season. It’s not a bad thing, but also not a great thing to see in the second series of 2022. Trout missed most of last season due to a calf strain. The Angels are likely taking things easy with Trout to start the season as to avoid a repeat of last season.

Update — Well, this isn’t anything to worry about. Joe Maddon says Trout has a stomach bug and is available to pinch hit. This is sort of a fancy way of giving Trout the night off just after he was expected to play.

Mike Trout scratched from tonight’s #Angels lineup. But he’s not going on the IL pic.twitter.com/xfX06Jw7vY — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) April 11, 2022

With Trout out of the lineup, Anthony Rendon will move up and bat second while Brandon Marsh will shift over and play centerfield. Jo Adell is now in the lineup batting seventh and playing left field. This is a pretty big move for MLB DFS lineups and in fantasy baseball.

With Trout not in there, Elieser Hernandez isn’t a bad option on DraftKings at $7,500. He could go a bit overlooked this close to lock and the Angels-Marlins game isn’t until later. Lineups will have time to pivot, but it’ll still suppress rostership a bit. The only issue would be Hernandez coming back from being injured and the Marlins keeping him on a short leash out there.