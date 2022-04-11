Tracking each pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft

The 2022 WNBA Draft is set for Monday, April 11, with the Atlanta Dream set with the No. 1 overall pick after acquiring it in a blockbuster trade from the Washington Mystics. The Mystics originally secured the top pick in this year’s draft lottery after having just a 17.8% chance of winning this year’s top selection. The Atlanta Dream, who pick No. 2 overall, had the best odds to win the first selection, but unfortunately wound up picking from the No. 2 slot.

2022 marks the first in-person WNBA Draft since the 2019 season — an exciting time for the league and its fans alike. The draft will be broadcast on ESPN starting at 7:00 p.m. ET, where WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will announce picks live from New York City. Here, we’ll keep track of every pick through each of the three rounds of the 2022 WNBA Draft.

Round 1

No. 1: Atlanta Dream — Rhyne Howard, SG, Kentucky

No. 2: Indiana Fever — NaLyssa Smith, PF, Baylor

No. 3: Washington Mystics — Shakira Austin, C, Ole Miss

No. 4: Indiana Fever — Emily Engstler, PF, Louisville

No. 5: New York Liberty — Nyara Sabally, PF, Oregon

No. 6: Indiana Fever — Lexie Hull, G, Stanford

No. 7: Dallas Wings — Veronica Burton, PG, Northwestern

No. 8: Las Vegas Aces — Mya Hollingshed, PF, Colorado

No. 9: Los Angeles Sparks — TBD

No. 10: Indiana Fever — TBD

No. 11: Las Vegas Aces — TBD

No. 12: Connecticut Sun — TBD