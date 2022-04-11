Dallas Wings draft PG Veronica Burton with No. 7 pick

The Dallas Wings have selected Northwestern guard Veronica Burton with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft. She joins a talented Wings backcourt that already includes Arike Ogunbowale and Marina Mabrey.

Scouting Report

The 5’9” guard from Newton, MA, made her bones on the defensive side of the ball, earning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors back-to-back years. On the offensive side of the floor, she steadily improved as a scorer and became an effective distributor throughout her time in Evanston, IL.

She hovered just around 40% shooting through her career, so she could stand to be more consistent as a scoring threat for the wings.

Career statistics

Burton had a strong senior campaign this past season, averaging 13.4 points, five rebounds, and 4.8 rebounds for the Wildcats. It was a dropoff from her junior year campaign, where she put up 16.2 points per game.