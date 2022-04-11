Indiana Fever draft SG Lexie Hull with No. 6 pick

The Indiana Fever select Stanford G Lexie Hull with the No. 6 overall pick, joining NaLyssa Smith and Emily Engstler in the team’s rookie class, as they go full-on rebuild ahead of the 2022-23 season. Hull was a surprise pick in the first round,

Lexie Hull scouting report

The 6’1 guard out of Spokane, Washington played four seasons with the Stanford Cardinal, including a trip to the Final Four at this year’s Women’s NCAA Championship. Hull wraps her career at Stanford as a three-time All-Pac-12 selection and one national championship under her belt in the 2021 season.

Hull finished out her final season with the Stanford Cardinal averaging 12.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2 assists per game to help bring the team their second-straight Final Four appearance. Hull managed a career-high 36 points to knock off the No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks in the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.