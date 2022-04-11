 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Las Vegas Aces draft SF Mya Hollingshed with No. 8 pick in 2022 WNBA Draft

Colorado forward Mya Hollingshed goes to the Las Vegas Aces with the No. 8 pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

By DKNation Staff
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 13 Women’s - Colorado at Stanford Photo by Douglas Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Las Vegas Aces have selected Colorado forward Mya Hollingshed with the No. 8 pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft. A bit of a surprise here in the first round but brings offensive energy the Aces need.

Mya Hollingshed Scouting Report

Hollingshed is coming off her second-best season at the three-point line, where she shot 39.6%. She made 162 three-pointers during her time in Colorado. The Aces are in desperate need to increase their offensive production, especially from the three-point line.

Hollingshed averaged 14.1 PPG last season and shot 42.1% from the field. She led Colorado in points and rebounds in her senior season. She will be a great addition to the offense head coach Becky Hammon is building.

Notable career statistics, accomplishments

Hollingshed was selected to the first-team All-Pac-12 in 2022 for the second straight year. She recorded 24 double-doubles in her career at Colorado, including eight this past season.

Hollingshed becomes the first Colorado University women's player to ever be drafted in the first round.

