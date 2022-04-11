Connecticut Sun draft SG Nia Clouden with No. 12 pick to wrap first round of WNBA draft

The Connecticut Sun has selected guard Nia Clouden with the No. 12 pick in the 2022 WNBA draft. A great pick-up by the Sun to finish off the first round of this year’s draft.

Nia Clouden Scouting Report

Nia Clouden is one of the best shooters in this year's class. Clouden averaged 20 PPG, shot 42.7% from the field and 39.6% from the three-point line. Clouden led her team in scoring the past three seasons, including her senior year with 601 points.

She averaged 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists in her senior season. The rookie will have her work cut out for her as she goes to one of the best rosters in the league with limited cap space to spend, but expect her to make an impact on this team.

Career statistics

Clouden finished up her career at Michigan State finishing No. 2 all-time in career points with 1,882. She was named to the All-Big Ten team for the fourth consecutive year, including first-team All-Big ten her junior and senior years.

Clouden was one of 12 prospects invited to the draft in New York this year.