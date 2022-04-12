When does 2021-22 Panini Contenders basketball set release?

We’re almost to the end of the 2021-22 NBA regular season in April. While the regular season will be done and the playoffs set to begin, Panini is still rolling out plenty of 2021-22 basketball card sets. The latest installment is the popular 2021-22 Panini Contenders basketball set. Here we’re going to go over release date and some info on inserts and autos you can find in the set this year.

2021-22 Panini Contenders basketball release date

April 13

Contenders basketball will be released on April 13 by Panini, not to be confused with Contenders draft picks. This set is for the 2021-22 NBA season, featuring rookies like Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green and Evan Mobley.

The set includes the popular rookie ticket autos and lottery ticket inserts. There are also Legendary Contenders, MVP Contenders, Rookie of the Year Contenders and Suite Shot inserts in the set. One of the harder inserts to pull includes License to Dominate and Permit to Dominate cards. Superstar die-cut inserts are also back but with a new design.