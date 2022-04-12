Key injuries to monitor heading into 2022 NBA play-in tournament

The 2022 NBA Playoffs get started this weekend, but the postseason action kicks off with the play-in tournament that gets underway on Tuesday night.
It all starts with the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday followed by the LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves at 9:30 p.m. The other two games go down on Wednesday night, with the Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks at 7 p.m. with the San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans at 9:30 p.m.
Before it gets going, though, we’re looking at the injury report for all eight teams ahead of the play-in action.
NBA play-in tournament: Injury Report
Cleveland Cavaliers
Jarrett Allen (finger) — Out
Colin Sexton (knee) — Out
Dean Wade (knee) — Out
Brooklyn Nets
Joe Harris (ankle) — Out
Ben Simmons (back soreness) — Out
Seth Curry (ankle) — Probable
Los Angeles Clippers
Kawhi Leonard (ACL) — Out
Luke Kennard (hamstring) — Questionable
Jason Preston (foot) — Out
Jay Scrubb (foot) — Out
Minnesota Timberwolves
None
Charlotte Hornets
Gordon Hayward (foot) — Out
Nick Richards (hand) — Questionable
Atlanta Hawks
John Collins (finger, foot) — Out
Lou Williams (back) — Out
Chaundee Brown Jr. (health and safety) — Out
San Antonio Spurs
Doug McDermott (ankle) — Out
Lonnie Walker IV (back) — Questionable
New Orleans Pelicans
Zion Williamson (foot) — Out
Brandon Ingram (hamstring) — Out
Kira Lewis Jr. (ACL) — Out