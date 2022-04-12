 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Key injuries to monitor heading into 2022 NBA play-in tournament

We go over players who enter the play-in tournament dealing with injuries.

By Ryan Sanders
San Antonio Spurs v Los Angeles Clippers Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The 2022 NBA Playoffs get started this weekend, but the postseason action kicks off with the play-in tournament that gets underway on Tuesday night.

It all starts with the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday followed by the LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves at 9:30 p.m. The other two games go down on Wednesday night, with the Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks at 7 p.m. with the San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans at 9:30 p.m.

Before it gets going, though, we’re looking at the injury report for all eight teams ahead of the play-in action.

NBA play-in tournament: Injury Report

Cleveland Cavaliers

Jarrett Allen (finger) — Out
Colin Sexton (knee) — Out
Dean Wade (knee) — Out

Brooklyn Nets

Joe Harris (ankle) — Out
Ben Simmons (back soreness) — Out
Seth Curry (ankle) — Probable

Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard (ACL) — Out
Luke Kennard (hamstring) — Questionable
Jason Preston (foot) — Out
Jay Scrubb (foot) — Out

Minnesota Timberwolves

None

Charlotte Hornets

Gordon Hayward (foot) — Out
Nick Richards (hand) — Questionable

Atlanta Hawks

John Collins (finger, foot) — Out
Lou Williams (back) — Out
Chaundee Brown Jr. (health and safety) — Out

San Antonio Spurs

Doug McDermott (ankle) — Out
Lonnie Walker IV (back) — Questionable

New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson (foot) — Out
Brandon Ingram (hamstring) — Out
Kira Lewis Jr. (ACL) — Out

More From DraftKings Nation