Key injuries to monitor heading into 2022 NBA play-in tournament

The 2022 NBA Playoffs get started this weekend, but the postseason action kicks off with the play-in tournament that gets underway on Tuesday night.

It all starts with the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday followed by the LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves at 9:30 p.m. The other two games go down on Wednesday night, with the Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks at 7 p.m. with the San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans at 9:30 p.m.

Before it gets going, though, we’re looking at the injury report for all eight teams ahead of the play-in action.

NBA play-in tournament: Injury Report

Cleveland Cavaliers

Jarrett Allen (finger) — Out

Colin Sexton (knee) — Out

Dean Wade (knee) — Out

Brooklyn Nets

Joe Harris (ankle) — Out

Ben Simmons (back soreness) — Out

Seth Curry (ankle) — Probable

Kawhi Leonard (ACL) — Out

Luke Kennard (hamstring) — Questionable

Jason Preston (foot) — Out

Jay Scrubb (foot) — Out

Minnesota Timberwolves

None

Charlotte Hornets

Gordon Hayward (foot) — Out

Nick Richards (hand) — Questionable

Atlanta Hawks

John Collins (finger, foot) — Out

Lou Williams (back) — Out

Chaundee Brown Jr. (health and safety) — Out

San Antonio Spurs

Doug McDermott (ankle) — Out

Lonnie Walker IV (back) — Questionable

New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson (foot) — Out

Brandon Ingram (hamstring) — Out

Kira Lewis Jr. (ACL) — Out