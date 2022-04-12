How to watch Timberwolves vs. Clippers in 2022 NBA play-in tournament

The No. 7 seeded Minnesota Timberwolves will host the No. 8 seed Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA play-in tournament on Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET. The winner of this matchup will advance to the first round of the NBA playoffs as the 7-seed and will face the Memphis Grizzlies. The loser will have to await the winner of the 9-10 game between the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs, which is Wednesday night. Here’s how to watch T-Wolves-Clippers.

Timberwolves vs. Clippers live stream

Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream info: Watch TNT app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via their mobile app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

This season, the Clippers took three of four games from the Timberwolves. Since the 2018-19 season, Los Angeles is 10-3 against Minnesota. Paul George returned from injury at the end of March and the Clippers went 4-1 with him back in the lineup. All three of the Clippers’ wins over the T-Wolves came back at the beginning of the season. Despite being the more experienced team and dominating Minnesota this season, the Clippers are 2.5-point underdogs on the road in the one-game playoff.