How to watch Nets vs. Cavaliers in 2022 NBA play-in tournament

The No. 7 Brooklyn Nets will host the No. 8 Cleveland Cavaliers in the first play-in game in the Eastern Conference on Tuesday night. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET at Barclays Center. The winner of this game will enter the playoffs as the No. 7 seed, taking on the No. 2 seed Milwaukee Bucks in the first round. The loser of Tuesday’s matchup will have another chance to jump into the playoffs as they’ll take on the winner of the No. 9 Hawks vs. No. 10 Hornets game on Wednesday.

Nets vs. Cavaliers live stream

Game time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream info: Watch TNT app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via their mobile app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

This will be a rematch from just a few nights ago, when the Nets took down the Cavs 118-107 on April 8 at home. Kevin Durant went for 36 points, five rebounds, and five assists while Darius Garland led the way for the Cavs with 31 points of his own. The Nets won three of the four matchups against Cleveland throughout the season, with the only Cavs win coming at home on January 17 with a 114-107 final score.

Brooklyn will still be missing Ben Simmons (back), who could still potentially make an appearance during the first round of the playoffs if they make it that far. Seth Curry is also dealing with an ankle injury, as he missed three of the Nets’ last five regular season games, so they may be without him for this play-in matchup as well. Goran Dragic has also been out since last week for the Nets with COVID-19, but Brooklyn will hope to get him cleared in time for Tuesday night’s game.

As for the Cavs, they will most likely be without big man Jarrett Allen, who hasn’t played since March 6 as he’s been out with a fractured finger. He’s been making progress on his recovery, but there’s no word yet on whether he’ll be good to go in Brooklyn.