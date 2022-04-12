Warriors injury report heading into 2022 NBA playoffs

April 12 update: As far as Curry’s status is concerned, the Warriors look to have the star guard back at practice this week. Per Shams Charania, this does not mean Curry will suit up in Game 1 of the first round as his status is still “undetermined”. The Warriors have managed to hold onto the No. 3 seed without Curry but will definitely need him back if they want to win a title.

Warriors say Stephen Curry (sprained ligament, bone bruise in left foot) may return to full team practices this week and his status is undetermined for this weekend's Game 1 vs. Nuggets. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 12, 2022

The Golden State Warriors experienced a bounce back season this year and as a result, they will have homecourt advantage in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs next week. Like all of the other teams in the postseason field, injuries are a major factor to take into the consideration for this group.

The biggest concern for Golden State is getting Steph Curry back on the floor in time for Game 1 of the first round. The two-time MVP went down with a left foot sprain on March 16 and was effectively sidelined for the rest of the regular season. The organization is confident that he’ll be good to go for the postseason, reuniting him with fellow franchise stalwarts Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

Speaking of Thompson, he’s been in and out of the lineup in the weeks leading up to the postseason as the team tries to avoid him re-aggravating his right Achilles. The splash brother should be ready to go for the long haul in the postseason. The same goes for Draymond Green, who has been on a minutes restriction since returning from a back injury last month.