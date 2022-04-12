2022 NBA championship odds for each team heading into play-in tournament

The 2022 NBA Playoffs begin this week, starting with the play-in tournament that gets underway on April 12. Four teams from each conference will battle it out for the final two spots in the playoffs, with the No. 7 seed facing the No. 2 seed, and No. 8 seed going up against the No. 1 seed in the first round.

Before the play-in tournament begins, let’s take a look at this year’s NBA title odds.

Phoenix is favored to win this year with odds at +260 ahead of the postseason. It’s not surprising after the clinic they put on during the regular season, finishing 64-18 while setting a franchise record for most wins in a single season. Devin Booker ended up as the eighth-best scorer in the league, averaging 26.8 points per game throughout the regular season. Chris Paul was the league’s leader in assists, averaging 10.8 assists per game during the campaign.

The defending champions Milwaukee Bucks come in behind the Suns with title odds at +500. The Bucks finished second place in the Eastern Conference just two games behind the first place Miami Heat. Last year’s NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was the second best scorer in the league this season with an average of 29.9 points per game, just behind the league leader Joel Embiid, who finished with an average of 30.6.

Here’s a full list of the NBA title odds ahead of the play-in tournament, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 NBA title odds

Suns: +260

Bucks: +500

Nets: +600

Warriors: +850

Celtics: +900

Heat: +1000

Grizzlies: +1300

76ers: +1400

Jazz: +2500

Nuggets: +3500

Mavericks: +3500

Clippers: +3500

Raptors: +8000

Bulls: +10000

Timberwolves: +11000

Hawks: +18000

Cavaliers: +25000

Pelicans: +50000

Hornets: +50000

Spurs: +100000

