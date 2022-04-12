2022 NBA championship odds for each team heading into play-in tournament

The 2022 NBA Playoffs begin this week, starting with the play-in tournament that gets underway on April 12. Four teams from each conference will battle it out for the final two spots in the playoffs, with the No. 7 seed facing the No. 2 seed, and No. 8 seed going up against the No. 1 seed in the first round.
Before the play-in tournament begins, let’s take a look at this year’s NBA title odds.
Phoenix is favored to win this year with odds at +260 ahead of the postseason. It’s not surprising after the clinic they put on during the regular season, finishing 64-18 while setting a franchise record for most wins in a single season. Devin Booker ended up as the eighth-best scorer in the league, averaging 26.8 points per game throughout the regular season. Chris Paul was the league’s leader in assists, averaging 10.8 assists per game during the campaign.
The defending champions Milwaukee Bucks come in behind the Suns with title odds at +500. The Bucks finished second place in the Eastern Conference just two games behind the first place Miami Heat. Last year’s NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was the second best scorer in the league this season with an average of 29.9 points per game, just behind the league leader Joel Embiid, who finished with an average of 30.6.
Here’s a full list of the NBA title odds ahead of the play-in tournament, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
2022 NBA title odds
Suns: +260
Bucks: +500
Nets: +600
Warriors: +850
Celtics: +900
Heat: +1000
Grizzlies: +1300
76ers: +1400
Jazz: +2500
Nuggets: +3500
Mavericks: +3500
Clippers: +3500
Raptors: +8000
Bulls: +10000
Timberwolves: +11000
Hawks: +18000
Cavaliers: +25000
Pelicans: +50000
Hornets: +50000
Spurs: +100000
